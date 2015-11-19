Dad-to-Be John Legend Says Dogs Are Great Practice for Raising Kids

“Dogs are great for a couple,” the singer tells PEOPLE. “It helps you raise something before you have to raise kids.”

You and bae think you are ready for diapers and baby food? Try taking care of a dog first. That’s expectant father John Legend‘s advice, and he should know: he’s the proud papa to three canine fur babies, Puddy, Pippa and Penny.

“Dogs are great for a couple,” the singer and Sexiest Man Alive heartthrob, who’s expecting his first child next year with wife Chrissy Teigen, tells PEOPLE. “It helps you raise something before you have to raise kids.”

The couple’s squad of pups often appear on Instagram, seen being spoiled with treats and snuggles. So, are these current kids ready for a new human addition?

“I think some of our dogs will be jealous when we have kids. I think particularly Pippa, who’s our second dog. She’s a French bulldog and she’s jealous when anything happens,” Legend says. “She’s jealous when we get other dogs, she’s jealous when the babies are around like our nieces and nephews.”

While Pippa might have to do some adjusting when the baby arrives, the pooch seems to be loving Teigen’s pregnancy. The dog was all smiles when she stepped out with the model, who was wearing a form-fitting dress and high heels, this week. This duo knows how to make pregnancy look fab!

Along with preparing for the baby and keeping his dogs happy, Legend is working on his #FreeAmerica campaign. The project is focused on ending mass incarcerations and transforming the country’s criminal justice system to end the school-to-prison trend and invest more money in education.

REPORTING BY MELODY CHIU