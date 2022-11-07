'Mischievous' Dachshund Uses Larger Dog Brother to Get Over Baby Gate in Adorable Video

A mischievous sausage dog was caught on camera using her pooch pal to help her escape over a baby gate — climbing on her big brother to make her getaway.

Before catching her pup in the act, Mary Warwick used to return home to discover her one-year-old dachshund Darcie peering at her from the window sill, despite securing her dogs in the kitchen using a baby gate, and wonder what happened.

To discover how her savvy dachshund was pulling off such a stunt, Warwick, 30, installed a camera in the kitchen.

Footage from Warwick's kitchen camera shows tiny Darcie hopping on top of her "gentle giant" bulldog brother Benson — who lowers his back legs so his short pal can climb aboard. The boost from Benson gives Darcie the height she needs to get over the baby gate.

After watching the video, Warwick adjusted the height of the baby gate and ordered a taller door to block the area and keep Darcie from escaping.

Warwick told SWNS it is only "absolute monkey" Darcie, not her other dogs, who attempts to get over the baby gate.

"The others probably could, but they just don't," Warwick said.

"She's more mischievous than the other dogs; she's like the ringleader," the owner added of the dachshund.

Darcie, according to Warwick, has a history of causing a scene.

"Darcie's the one that if there's a toilet roll available, she'll go and thread it. You can't leave washing in the kitchen as she'll pull all the clothes down," the pet parent explained.

"She's just a little bit naughty. We did really well with having well-behaved dogs, and she's just come along and completely ruined it," Warwick said.