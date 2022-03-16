The eastern black rhinoceros calf was born on Mar. 4 at the Dvůr Králové Zoo in Dvůr Králové nad Labem, Czechia

A Czech zoo has a new addition!

On Mar. 4, the Dvůr Králové Zoo of Dvůr Králové nad Labem, Czechia, welcomed a critically endangered eastern black rhinoceros calf. The zoo introduced the baby rhino on Monday in a Facebook post and shared that the young animal's name is Kyiv — a gesture made in support of Ukraine amid Russia's invasion into the country.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"The cub was born on the night of Thursday to Friday, basically exactly one week after the Russian invasion of Ukraine," zoo Director Premysl Rabas said, according to a statement on the zoo's official website translated to English.

He added, "The name is another expression of our support for the Ukrainian heroes."

The baby rhino marks the first of its species to be born at the zoo in almost four years, according to the Dvůr Králové Zoo's website.

Kyiv is "strong and healthy," and his mother Eva is doing well caring for the calf, the facility shared, adding that the new addition is one of 14 critically endangered eastern black rhinoceros currently living at the zoo.

The Dvůr Králové Zoo has seen 47 successful eastern black rhino births since its rhino breeding program started in 1971. Nine of the animals have been returned to Rwanda and Tanzania to live in the wild, while others have been moved to different zoos to help maintain the species' genetic diversity.

eastern black rhino calf named Kyiv Credit: Petr David Josek/AP/Shutterstock

Only three rhinos of this species have been born in other zoos worldwide in the last year, the Associated Press reported.

Around 800 eastern black rhinos are currently living in the wild. The population has been reduced due to poaching, according to the outlet.

Russia's attack on Ukraine continues after their forces launched a large-scale invasion on Feb. 24 — the first major land conflict in Europe in decades.

Details of the fighting change by the day, but hundreds of civilians have already been reported dead or wounded, including children. Millions of Ukrainians have also fled, the United Nations says.

eastern black rhino calf named Kyiv Credit: Petr David Josek/AP/Shutterstock

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

The invasion, ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin, has drawn condemnation around the world and increasingly severe economic sanctions against Russia.

With NATO forces massing in the region around Ukraine, various countries have also pledged aid or military support to the resistance. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for peace talks — so far unsuccessful — while urging his country to fight back.

Putin insists Ukraine has historic ties to Russia and he is acting in the best security interests of his country. Zelenskyy vowed not to bend.

"Nobody is going to break us, we're strong, we're Ukrainians," he told the European Union in a speech in the early days of the fighting, adding, "Life will win over death. And light will win over darkness."