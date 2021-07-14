This Chew Toy Keeps Pups Occupied for Hours — and Even Doubles as a Doggy Toothbrush
If you've been on the hunt for a dog toy that will keep your pup entertained (and won't get destroyed in minutes), we may have found just what you are looking for. The Cutiful Dog Chew Toy has racked up hundreds of five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers who say the durable chew toy keeps their furry friends occupied for hours at a time.
Made from a tough food-grade rubber material, the alligator-shaped toy has anti-slip grips on the outside to help your dog keep it in place as they play with it. Not only is it built to survive play times with large dog breeds like pit bulls and labradors, but the squeaky toy also doubles as a doggie toothbrush, so it will clean your dog's teeth while it keeps them entertained.
The toy boasts durable rubber bristles that help keep your pooch's teeth clean. You can even add dog toothpaste to the bristles to make their breath fresh. What's more, the chew toy has a delicious-smelling milk coconut scent that makes your dog want to keep chewing it for long periods of time.
Buy It! Cutiful Dog Chew Toy, $17.99; amazon.com
"I was really impressed with the durability of this toy," said one shopper. "I have a German shepherd dog and I'm always looking for a toy that will last us a long while! She always has food stuck in her teeth so this will help keep them clean and healthy. My dog carried it around with her for hours! It's also good to play fetch with! I was worried it would be too hard and plastic like and [...] hurt her teeth but it's not at all. I stuck it in the dishwasher to clean it which worked really well."
"I have an Amstaff that destroys pretty much every toy but she could not destroy this one," wrote another. " We like to put peanut butter between the toy's teeth and that keeps her busy for a while. The toy comes with a small brush to clean it which is a plus. It does take some time to clean it though. Overall, we are happy with the product."
Ready to treat your pup to a dog toy that's durable, entertaining, and will clean its teeth at the same time? You can shop the top-rated chew toy here for just $18.