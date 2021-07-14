This Chew Toy Keeps Pups Occupied for Hours — and Even Doubles as a Doggy Toothbrush

"I was really impressed with the durability of this toy," said one shopper. "I have a German shepherd dog and I'm always looking for a toy that will last us a long while! She always has food stuck in her teeth so this will help keep them clean and healthy. My dog carried it around with her for hours! It's also good to play fetch with! I was worried it would be too hard and plastic like and [...] hurt her teeth but it's not at all. I stuck it in the dishwasher to clean it which worked really well."