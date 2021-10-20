Happy International Sloth Day! Enjoy These 12 Snuggly Pics of Our Favorite Furry Creatures

As the Sloth Conservation Foundation writes, Oct. 20 is "more than an excuse to take it easy,  it is a day to recognize an important member of tropical ecosystems"

By Kate Hogan and Amanda Retotar October 20, 2021 08:00 AM

Oh hi there! We're just hanging out to celebrate International Sloth Day, happening today, Oct. 20. But it's much more than a time to stare at cute pics of these snuggly guys: according to the Sloth Conservation Foundation, Oct. 20 "is a day to recognize an important member of tropical ecosystems." Let's learn some more!

Per the foundation, sloths are "grazers of tropical ecosystems," helping make way for new greens and serving as an important part of the food chain.

Did you know these little fellas have been on Earth for more than 64 million years? No wonder they move so slow!

Speaking of speed, the Sloth Conservation Foundation sees the notoriously leisurely animals as a great reminder of the fact we all need to slow down once in a while. 

Though they might be among the cuter animals in our world, sloths don't make good pets: just check those nails!

But they sure are lovable, as noted sloth fan Kristen Bell can attest. 

According to the Smithsonian National Zoo, some sloths were once the size of elephants, but these days, generally max out at 17 lbs.

Hard to believe we snapped this guy with his eyes open, given that sloths sleep 15 hours per day, the zoo says.

They also spend much of their life hanging upside-down.

This one almost looks like he's wearing a disguise.

While many zoos house sloths, chances are you won't see them in the wild if you visit their native South and Central America, since they spend their days among the tree tops and don't frequently come down.

Thankfully, they're photogenic (like in Lucy Cooke's book Life in the Sloth Lane) and today, we'll be perusing photos in their honor. 

For more on sloths — including how to help types that are endangered — visit slothconservation.org.

By Kate Hogan and Amanda Retotar