Customizable Cat and Dog Puzzles Are the Perfect Gifts for the Obsessed Pet Lovers in Your Life

It’s not even Halloween, but many shoppers are starting to eye their holiday shopping lists.

For those buying gifts for pet lovers, i See Me! has the perfect present for those who are truly obsessed with their furry friends.

The personalized children’s book company has recently introduced personalized pet puzzles. That’s right, now those who love spending their days staring at their pets, can turn it into to an activity by spending hours putting their pet’s image together.

i See Me puzzles are fully customizable for both cat and dog owners. Each puzzle can feature a pet’s name and up to five photos. The cartoon featured on the puzzle can also be customized to match your pet’s breed and fur color.

Each 500-piece puzzle costs $34.99 and is available at iseeme.com.