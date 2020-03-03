Calling All Dog Lovers! You Can Order a Custom Pillow With Your Pet’s Face on It From Amazon

Image zoom amazon

Forget Instagram and ordinary picture frames! The best place to showcase your adorable furry friend is on a throw pillow.

You can now create a custom cushion featuring a photo of your dog, cat, or other pet on Amazon. The retailer is selling personalized pillow cases that feature your very own photography front and center, starting at just $14.

The unique idea makes it easy to feature any image of friends, family, pets, or special moments, giving you a totally unique piece of home decor. Simply customize your selection, add it to your cart, and your creation will be at your door (with free shipping!) in as little as four days.

Shoppers can choose from two options: a white pillow for $13.99 or a burlap one for $14.99. From there, they have the option to upload a photo, add a name or message, and view a sample. Given the quick turnaround, it makes for a thoughtful last-minute gift for any pet parent.

The retailer is also selling personalized pillows that are covered in sequins for just a bit more. Give it a quick brush with your hand and the sequins flip up to reveal an image of your choosing. The custom piece, which comes in six colors, is marked down right now, making it the perfect time to create your own.

With even more fun and customizable pieces to choose — including heart-shaped pillows and silhouetted ones in the shape of your fur baby — you’ll no doubt find something truly pawesome to add to your couch.

