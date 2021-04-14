Watch Curious Penguins Take Over Cape Town During COVID-19 Lockdown
Apple TV+’s The Year Earth Changed, narrated by David Attenborough, explores the ways animals reacted to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
South African penguins recently donned their tuxedos for a day on a town.
Apple TV's new documentary, The Year Earth Changed, narrated by David Attenborough, explores how nature responded to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. PEOPLE has a sneak peek at one of the more adorable animal reactions captured for the upcoming film.
In the clip above, African penguins take to the streets of Cape Town, South Africa, after the capital city's COVID-19 lockdown left its streets empty of humans. The footage shows the birds waddling past closed cafes and quiet neighborhoods, seemingly enjoying having the rule of the roost.
Tourists usually flock to Cape Town to get a look at these penguins but often only catch sight of the birds by the water. Before the pandemic, the penguins purposefully waited until night to do most of their traveling, but the city's COVID-19 lockdown allowed the birds more room to roam in the middle of the day.
As a result, penguin parents were able to gather more food for their chicks, and in some cases, raise more chicks because of their new access to resources. This is just one of the extraordinary ways nature responded to the pandemic captured in The Year Earth Changed.
Apple TV+'s "The Year Earth Changed" premieres Friday, April 16th, along with the second seasons of "Tiny World" and "Earth at Night in Color."
As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from the CDC, WHO and local public health departments. PEOPLE has partnered with GoFundMe to raise money for the COVID-19 Relief Fund, a GoFundMe.org fundraiser to support everything from frontline responders to families in need, as well as organizations helping communities. For more information or to donate, click here.