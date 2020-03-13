Curious Cat Opens Up Owner's Container of Cookies and Takes Tiny Bite of Every Single One

Nellie is a feline foodie.

“She lives to eat instead of eating to live,” Allison Riebel, Nellie’s owner and a veterinary student at the University of Illinois, told The Dodo.

This passion for snacks has led the calico cat to get creative with how she obtains extra food.

Recently, Nellie discovered a plastic container full of cookies Riebel made to bring to her human friends at the Wildlife Medical Clinic at the University of Illinois.

Even though the container was sealed, the curious cat steal found a way to bust the cookies out of their confines.

Image zoom

“Nellie somehow opened the container and took all the cookies out and onto the floor,” Riebel said. “The funny thing is I know she took them all out separately because if she had just knocked them out of the container, the cookies would have broken.”

RELATED: Cat Named Pretty Kitty Is Always Sticking Out Her Perfect Pink Tongue Due to Jaw Deformity

Not only did Nellie remove every cookie from the container and put it on the floor, but she also took a little nibble out of every sweet.

“So she took them all out separately and chomped them all separately and did it quietly enough to not get noticed,” the kitty’s owner added.

Image zoom

Riebel essentially discovered Nellie with her paw in the cookie jar, when she took a break from studying and went into the dining room, where she found the cat sitting beside the bitten cookies.

“She did not seem guilty,” Riebel said. “She plays it off very well. It’s both infuriating and hilarious.”