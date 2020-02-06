Cross-Eyed Rescue Cat Belarus Has His Sights Set on Helping Shelter Animals

Image zoom @My_Boy_Belarus/ Kennedy News and Media

Cross-eyed pets across the Internet are winning hearts and followers with their sweetly uniques faces.

One of the cross-eyed cuties rising in the ranks is Belarus, a San Francisco-based rescue cat.

According to the Daily Mail, the long-haired feline was adopted by Rachel Krall in 2018 after Krall saw an adorable post about the adoptable Nebelung cat on San Francisco Animal Care & Control (SFACC)’s social media.

Krall quickly became smitten with Belarus, who has strabismus — a condition that prevents the 2-year-old kitty from aligning his eyes simultaneously — and decided to share him with the world. The cat’s owner created and Instagram for Belarus, where he now has over 256,000 followers.

Image zoom @My_Boy_Belarus/ Kennedy News and Media

Along with posting pictures, Belarus also uses his Instagram to promote merch featuring his handsome cross-eyed face. Krall uses the proceeds from these merch sales to help shelters in the San Fransisco area, including Belarus’ former home: the SFACC.

“Last year, we donated $6,000 to shelters, with $4,000 to Belarus’ shelter SFACC, $1,000 to Sonoma Community Animal Response Team for their efforts saving animals from the Sonoma wildfire, and $1,000 to Cat Town of Oakland,” Krall told Daily Mail. “While I had originally only pledged 50% of the profits to the shelter for our first campaign, I’ve actually donated 100% of proceeds.”

Image zoom @My_Boy_Belarus/ Kennedy News and Media

While it is hard to miss Belarus’ unique look, his crossed eyes don’t make life hard. The cat’s strabismus doesn’t cause pain or serious vision problems, reports the New York Post.

Like many other kitties, this pet loves food, games and causing a bit of mischief.

You can keep up to date on all of Belarus’ adventure on his Instagram page @My_Boy_Belarus.