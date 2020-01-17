Cross-Eyed Husky Looking for Forever Home in New Jersey: ‘Doesn’t Anyone Want a Funny Looking Husky?’

Image zoom Courtesy Husky House

This adorable husky is looking for somebody to take her home — and not judge her for the way she looks.

Earlier this week, the Internet fell in love with Jubilee, a cross-eyed Siberian husky who’s had trouble finding owners because of her unique looks, after New Jersey-based rescue group Husky House made a post on its Facebook page seeking out a forever home for the pooch.

“My name is Jubilee. I’m a 4 year old female husky who has been with Husky House for a long time. I came from a ‘breeder’ who couldn’t sell me because he said I was ‘weird’ looking. Huskies are majestic looking dogs and I don’t know why I don’t look like them,” the post read. “I wish I was beautiful so someone would want me to be their dog.”

Listing a few of Jubilee’s likes and dislikes, the post continued: “I like other dogs, but I don’t like cats. I love people, but I’m a little shy because people mostly laugh at the way I look.”

“Doesn’t anyone want a funny looking husky? I wish I had a family of my own who could love me even though I’m not pretty.”

Husky House also included a link where those interested could fill out an application to adopt Jubilee, noting in the comments section that only those who lived a “reasonable distance” from the Matawan shelter would be considered, as the group requires home visits as a part of its adoption services.

Much to Husky House’s surprise, the post went viral and has been shared more than 40,000 times so far and received upwards of 19,000 comments, mostly from people with nothing but positive things to say about Jubilee’s unique looks.

“We are overwhelmed with the responses, love and support shown on her post,” a rep for Husky House told the Dodo. “We are so happy to see that everyone feels she is as special as we always knew she was!”

However, while Jubilee has won over the hearts of thousands, she still hasn’t found her home.

“She’s still up for adoption,” Husky House wrote in a Facebook Update on Thursday. “We haven’t received many applications, even though all these comments say they want [her].”