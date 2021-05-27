Veterinarians Dr. Vernard Hodges and Dr. Terrence Ferguson are back for a second season of Nat Geo Wild's Critter Fixers: Country Vets

Watch the Vets of Critter Fixers Wrestle with Their Alligator Patients in a Wild Check-Up

Critter Fixers: Country Vets is back for a second season and the reality show is just as wild as ever.

PEOPLE has a sneak peek at Saturday's new episode of the Nat Geo Wild show. In the clip, Georgia veterinarians Dr. Vernard Hodges and Dr. Terrence Ferguson tackle providing medical care to a group of rescued alligators with minor medical issues.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

These beefy reptiles present some unique challenges for the experienced doctors. Exactly how do you safely do a medical check-up on a creature known for their terrifying bite force? The vets of Critter Fixers find a way. As the video shows, sometimes you need to gently hold, haul and wrestle your clients to complete their medical exams.

Alligators aren't the only animals Hodges and Ferguson encounter on Saturday's upcoming episode of Critter Fixers. In the episode, viewers can also expect to see a German shepherd who got booped on the snoot by a snake, a guinea pig with the sniffles, and a flock of chickens in need.

Alligator wrestling Credit: Nat Geo WILD

Hodges and Ferguson make a point of helping all the animals they can in the rural Georgia community that surrounds their Critter Fixer Veterinary Hospital in Bonaire —the occasional alligator included. Both of the vets hope the show helps humans as well, specifically kids.

"It blows me away when I see all the kids that want to be vets," Dr. Hodges told PEOPLE in February of the messages he gets from fans. "It's a passion for us. We love it. God blessed us with this. We don't take it for granted. We don't mind being role models."