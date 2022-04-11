To celebrate April 11th's National Pet Day, Critter Fixers: Country Vets has a sneak peek at the puppy rescue from the show's upcoming episode

Watch the Vets of Critter Fixers Save a Dog Mom and Her Puppies with an Emergency Procedure

The veterinarians of Critter Fixers: Country Vets are celebrating April 11th's National Pet Day by saving the lives of animals.

As a treat for National Pet Day, PEOPLE has an exclusive sneak peek at the new episode of Critter Fixers: Country Vets airing Saturday on Nat Geo WILD. The show, now in its third season, follows veterinarians Dr. Terrence Ferguson and Dr. Vernard Hodges as they care for various creatures at their Georgia veterinary practice.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the exclusive clip from the upcoming episode, Dr. Ferguson is faced with a difficult choice. Based on Hershey the pregnant Chihuahua's x-rays, her puppies are too large for her to have a safe, natural birth.

Dr. Ferguson decides to perform an emergency Cesarean section on Hershey to protect the canine and her puppies. In the video, nurses help warm up the newborn puppies following the c-section. Soon, the operating room is full of healthy yips as the baby dogs — two boys and one girl — get acquainted with the world.

"As a veterinarian, we have to make these difficult choices every day," Dr. Ferguson says in the clip. "In the case of Hershey, I feel good about this choice. Once I got in and saw how large these pups were, I knew they could not have been delivered naturally."

Along with this successful operation, the upcoming episode of Critter Fixers: Country Vets will include a boxer dog dealing with an allergic reaction and a box turtle in need of little help.