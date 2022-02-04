The Vets of Critter Fixers Are Back for a Third Season and to Inspire More Kids to Help Animals
Critter Fixers: Country Vets is returning to TV!
The Nat Geo WILD series that follows Dr. Terrence Ferguson and Dr. Vernard Hodges as they help animals of all shapes, sizes, and species at their practice in rural Georgia will be back with new episodes Mach 26.
PEOPLE has a sneak peek at the first episode from Critter Fixers' upcoming third season. In the clip, Dr. Terrence Ferguson and Dr. Vernard Hodges host dozens of aspiring vets for their "Vet for a Day" program.
Inspiring animal lovers to pursue veterinary medicine has always been important to the vets of Critter Fixers since the beginning, and this sneak peek shows how Dr. Terrence Ferguson and Dr. Vernard Hodges help students.
As part of their "Vet for a Day" event, the veterinarians set up a full day of activities for the kids, including opportunities to care for animals and shadow Dr. Terrence Ferguson and Dr. Vernard Hodges as they work.
This feel-good moment is just part of Critter Fixers' action-packed first season three episode. The premiere also includes wobbly kittens, a little leopard gecko who has a big eye problem, and a dog getting an operation to remove a massive tumor.
To tune into Critter Fixers' season three premiere, watch Nat Geo WILD on March 26 at 9 p.m. EST/8 p.m. CST. Following this premiere, the new season will start streaming on Disney+ on March 30.