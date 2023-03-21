Crash the One-Eyed Rescue Cat Becomes the First Feline to Win the Cadbury Bunny Tryouts

As the winner, Crash will star in his own Cadbury Clucking Bunny commercial and receive a $5,000 prize

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on March 21, 2023 04:05 PM
Crash the Cat wins the Cadbury bunny tryouts
Photo: The Hershey Company

The annual Cadbury Bunny Tryouts are over, and a new top rabbit has been crowned.

For the first time, a feline won the contest, making Crash the first kitty to serve as the iconic Cadbury Bunny.

Crash, an 8-year-old orange and white, one-eyed rescue cat from Boise, Idaho, earned the honor after receiving "an impressive number of votes" from animal lovers across the country, according to Cadbury. As the winner of the tryouts, Crash will receive $5,000 for himself and a shelter of his choice as well as a starring role in Cadbury's famous Clucking Bunny commercial.

"We are jumping with joy to hear Crash is the next Cadbury Bunny but not surprised as he is always the center of attention in any room," Crash's owner, Maddie Corey, said in a statement.

"He's been through so much over the past few years, and we appreciate the love his friends, family, and cat enthusiasts across the country have shown," she added.

Crash the Cat wins the Cadbury bunny tryouts
The Hershey Company

Crash was rescued following a "devastating car accident" that left him severely injured and with one eye. He was placed in a local shelter to recover from the incident and quickly won over the hearts of the staff with "his quirky, outgoing personality," eventually becoming a full-time resident shelter cat.

He "charms" shelter guests by performing tricks like the high five, which Cadbury noted would be "purrfect preparation" for his role in the upcoming Cadbury Clucking Bunny commercial, debuting March 25.

"We can't wait to see Crash take center stage for this year's Cadbury Clucking Bunny Commercial and share his story with the world," Corey said.

In the trailer announcing the new winner, Crash wears pink bunny ears and bats his paw at the camera next to a sign that reads "2023 Bunny Tryouts Winner."

He joins previous winners: Henri the English Bulldog (2019), Lieutenant Dan the Treeing Walker Coonhound (2020), Betty the Frog (2021), and Annie Rose the Therapy Dog (2022).

For 2023, Cadbury donated $20,000 to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) to celebrate the tryouts' 5th anniversary and to help the nonprofit in its mission to prevent animal cruelty.

Crash the Cat wins the Cadbury bunny tryouts
The Hershey Company

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"We've been on the edge of our seats waiting to see who America would choose as the 2023 Cadbury Bunny, and after an impressive number of votes, we couldn't be more excited to see Crash take home the coveted Bunny ears," said Cam Bogie with the Cadbury brand team.

"Big thank you to all the pets that entered this year's special rescue Tryouts, and big congratulations to our winner, Crash!" the spokesperson added.

Related Articles
Annie Rose
Ohio Therapy Dog Annie Rose Wins 2022 Cadbury Bunny Tryouts and Gets Her Own Candy Commercial
Lainey Wilson, Kane Brown, Carrie Underwood
Lainey Wilson, Kane Brown, Carrie Underwood and More Stars Nominated at the 2023 CMT Music Awards
Outlander Season 7 trailer
'Outlander' Season 7: Everything to Know
Most Popular Squishmallows of 2023
These Are Predicted to Be 2023’s Most Popular Squishmallows
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 15: Doja Cat attends the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 22: 2022 Lil Nas X poses in the iHeartRadio Music Awards - Press Room at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 22, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic); DUESSELDORF, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 13: Taylor Swift attends the MTV Europe Music Awards 2022 held at PSD Bank Dome on November 13, 2022 in Duesseldorf, Germany. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 01: Harry Styles arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "My Policeman" at Regency Bruin Theatre on November 01, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
iHeartRadio Music Awards Announce 2023 Nominees Including Doja Cat, Taylor Swift and Harry Styles
Dog and Cat best Friends
Adoptable Bonded Cat and Dog Pair Named After 'Homeward Bound' Pets Will 'Melt Your Heart'
Cadbury frog
Betty the Frog Becomes the First Amphibian to Win the Cadbury Bunny Tryouts
Ethan the dog
Ethan the Rescue Dog, Found Emaciated and Near-Death, Wins Hero Award After Inspiring Recovery
Dog in Wheelchair Wins New Cadbury Bunny Contest
Two-Legged Dog with 'a Big Personality' Named Lieutenant Dan Wins 2020 Cadbury Bunny Tryouts
Where's Waylon dog adoption campaign
Ind. Community Starts 'Where's Waylon?' Project to Help Dog Waiting in Shelter Over 600 Days
cadbury judges
Cadbury Bunny Tryout Winners Give Their Tips on How to Claim the Famous Rabbit Ears in 2022
LOS ANGELES - 1980: Actress Sally Field poses for a portrait in 1980 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry Langdon/Getty Images)
Sally Field's Life in Photos
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 29: Brendan Fraser attends "The Whale" New York Screening at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on November 29, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
A Timeline of Brendan Fraser's Career and Comeback
Beyonce, JAY-Z, Bruce Springsteen
Beyoncé Is in Good Company! See the Top 18 Artists with the Most Grammy Wins
Bernadette Peters at THE 75TH ANNUAL TONY AWARDS, live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City, Sunday, June 12 on the CBS Television Network.
Bernadette Peters' Life in Pictures
Before/after photos of a dog named Lolly who was rescued and rehabilitated by the ASPCA • Where was the image taken – Multiple photos were taken in various locations including the ASPCA’s emergency shelter in Ohio and the ASPCA’s Behavioral Rehabilitation Center in North Carolina. • When was the image taken – Multiple photos taken within the last year. • Who took the photograph – A fulltime staff member of the ASPCA. The ASPCA has full ownership of the photos. • Full credit line – ASPCA
Formerly 'Fearful' Puppy Mill Rescue Dog Becomes 'Helper Dog' for Canines Overcoming Trauma