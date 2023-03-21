Crash the One-Eyed Rescue Cat Becomes the First Feline to Win the Cadbury Bunny Tryouts

The annual Cadbury Bunny Tryouts are over, and a new top rabbit has been crowned.

For the first time, a feline won the contest, making Crash the first kitty to serve as the iconic Cadbury Bunny.

Crash, an 8-year-old orange and white, one-eyed rescue cat from Boise, Idaho, earned the honor after receiving "an impressive number of votes" from animal lovers across the country, according to Cadbury. As the winner of the tryouts, Crash will receive $5,000 for himself and a shelter of his choice as well as a starring role in Cadbury's famous Clucking Bunny commercial.

"We are jumping with joy to hear Crash is the next Cadbury Bunny but not surprised as he is always the center of attention in any room," Crash's owner, Maddie Corey, said in a statement.

"He's been through so much over the past few years, and we appreciate the love his friends, family, and cat enthusiasts across the country have shown," she added.

Crash was rescued following a "devastating car accident" that left him severely injured and with one eye. He was placed in a local shelter to recover from the incident and quickly won over the hearts of the staff with "his quirky, outgoing personality," eventually becoming a full-time resident shelter cat.

He "charms" shelter guests by performing tricks like the high five, which Cadbury noted would be "purrfect preparation" for his role in the upcoming Cadbury Clucking Bunny commercial, debuting March 25.

"We can't wait to see Crash take center stage for this year's Cadbury Clucking Bunny Commercial and share his story with the world," Corey said.

In the trailer announcing the new winner, Crash wears pink bunny ears and bats his paw at the camera next to a sign that reads "2023 Bunny Tryouts Winner."

He joins previous winners: Henri the English Bulldog (2019), Lieutenant Dan the Treeing Walker Coonhound (2020), Betty the Frog (2021), and Annie Rose the Therapy Dog (2022).

For 2023, Cadbury donated $20,000 to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) to celebrate the tryouts' 5th anniversary and to help the nonprofit in its mission to prevent animal cruelty.

"We've been on the edge of our seats waiting to see who America would choose as the 2023 Cadbury Bunny, and after an impressive number of votes, we couldn't be more excited to see Crash take home the coveted Bunny ears," said Cam Bogie with the Cadbury brand team.

"Big thank you to all the pets that entered this year's special rescue Tryouts, and big congratulations to our winner, Crash!" the spokesperson added.