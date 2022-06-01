Coyote Sneaks Into California Family's Home Through Dog Door

"We know they can scale fences, but we just didn't think that they would go through the dog door itself and be in the house," said homeowner Julie Levine

A coyote made an unexpected appearance at a California home after entering through a doggie door.

Homeowner Julie Levine told KTLA that she and her family were alerted to the unexpected guest when her "dogs went crazy," adding, "I said this happened before with a rat, what else could be out there now?"

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

They didn't realize the animal had entered their home until they looked at their surveillance cameras, Levine told the outlet.

She added, "They're definitely very brazen, I mean to go inside the house like they belong there. … We know they can scale fences, but we just didn't think that oh they would go through the dog door itself and be in the house."

Thanks to Levine's three dogs, the coyote only stayed for about three minutes before seeing itself out, she told ABC 7.

"I think he probably went down the hall, saw what he was up against, and probably skedaddled out of there," Levine told the outlet. "Then when the dogs realized they caught the scent, because they are beagles, they have incredible noses, and went nuts, and that's why I decided to look at the security camera to see what all the hubbub was about, and turns out, it was a very large coyote."

RELATED VIDEO: Fearless Pet Cat Chases Invading Coyote From Portland Home

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

A coyote also recently attacked a family's dog in the area. "The son found it when it happened and pulled the dog out of its mouth," Levine told KTLA of that incident.

Levine, who runs Canine Rescue Connection, shared footage and images of the coyote on the non-profit's official Facebook page.

"This happened this Saturday about 1:00am. It happens to even the best of us but it is a warning to keep your dog doors locked at night and go out with your pets even during the day," she said of the alarming moment. "They are everywhere, that's right coyotes! It is real they scale walls AND they WILL enter your dog door and come INSIDE the house."

Continued Levine: "Luckily we averted disaster as the dogs weren't aware of its presence until after it left but they tracked the scent (well you know beagles) to alert me of the unwanted foster. This applies to children too. And it turns out this might be the same one who has been hanging around our neighborhood for a month now."