Coyote Rescued and Released After Wandering into a Bathroom Stall at a California Middle School

A Riverside County Department of Animal Services Officer safely removed the young male coyote from the school and released the wild animal in a rural area

By
Published on October 4, 2022 03:30 PM
Coyote in school bathroom

A school in California had an unexpected visitor Monday morning: a young coyote who found his way into a bathroom stall.

According to the Riverside County Department of Animal Services (RCDAS), Jurupa Unified's Mission Middle School in Riverside, California, called early Monday morning after spotting the wild animal on school grounds. Before the RCDAS officers arrived at the school, the male coyote, believed to be around nine months old, went into the school and hid in a bathroom stall.

This odd incident was not the young animal's first visit to the school's campus. School staff members told the responding RCDAS officer, Will Luna, that they nicknamed the coyote "Wile E.," a nod to the Road Runner cartoon, after spotting him multiple times in recent weeks.

Officer Luna captured Wile E.'s expulsion from the middle school on video. The rescuer's footage shows Luna finding the coyote cowering near a toilet, seemingly frightened by his surroundings.

"Oh, that's not a pup; that's a full-grown coyote," Luna says in the clip. "Let's get you out of here."

In the video, Luna lassos the coyote, loads him into a truck, and drives the wayward animal to a rural area. The footage ends with Luna releasing the coyote.

"It's becoming more and more difficult to relocate them with all the development and new homes," Luna says in the rescue video, which the RCDAS shared on YouTube.

No humans or animals were harmed during the coyote's visit to the middle school, according to the RCDAS.

"We are pleased that this incident was smooth and all the children were OK and we were able to get the coyote back to its more natural habitat," RCDAS Director Erin Gettis said in a statement.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Monday morning's surprise visit comes a few months after a coyote wandered into a California home through a doggie door. The family's three dogs "went crazy," according to homeowner Julie Levine, and the coyote quickly left from where it came.

Related Articles
Wild Seal Captured After Weeklong Stay in Mass. Town: 'He's Kind of a Regional Celebrity'
Lost Wild Seal Rescued After Weeklong Stay in Mass. Town: 'He's Kind of a Regional Celebrity'
1,100-Lb. Alligator Removed from Houston Neighborhood with Tow Truck After 'Morning Stroll'
'Big Boy' Alligator Removed from Texas Neighborhood with Tow Truck After 'Morning Stroll'
dog rescued from gorilla enclosure
Loose Dog Rescued from San Diego Safari Park After Jumping into Zoo's Gorilla Habitat
Mountain lion captured California
Mountain Lion Tranquilized Inside California Office Building Will Be Released into the Wild
https://twitter.com/helpinRIVcoPETS/status/1528877322702508032/photo/2
Chihuahua Survives After Being Shot in the Neck by an Arrow
toska husted
Colorado Mountain Lion Safely Relocated After Curious Pet Dog Finds Big Cat Under Family's Deck
LACoFD Crews Help Free Bear Trapped on Magic Mountain Lot
Bear Has to Be Rescued After Getting Trapped at a Calif. Six Flags Amusement Park
coyote
Coyote Bites Teen and Steals Their Food on Mass. Beach as Officials Issue Warning to the Public
Rescue Bear Cubs Released Back Into Wild
Four Orphaned Bear Cubs Rehabbed by San Diego Humane Society Released Back into the Wild
Father and Son Rescued After Car Falls 500 Feet Down Cliff
Father and Son Rescued After Car Tumbles 500 Feet Down Cliff: 'A Miracle'
rescued mountain lion cub
Emaciated Mountain Lion Cub Recovering at Oakland Zoo After 5-Day Search to Save Animal
Russ the dog rescued
Rescuers Find Dog Missing Since August Buried Beneath Five Feet of Snow: 'Very Cold and Scared'
Mandatory Credit: Photo by TANNEN MAURY/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (13017697o) Law enforcement officers investigate the scene of a mass shooting at a 4th of July celebration and parade in Highland Park, Illinois, USA, 04 July 2022. A gunman opened fire as people gathered to watch a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, killing at least six people and injuring dozens. Highland Park, Illinois, USA 4th of July parade shooting - 04 Jul 2022
At Least 6 Dead After Gunman Opens Fire at July 4 Parade in Highland Park, Illinois
Truck with 100 Monkeys Crashes in Penn. — and Each Primate Is Found After 3 Went Missing
Truck Carrying Around 100 Macaques Crashes in Penn.: 'All Monkeys Have Been Accounted For,' Troopers Say
crime scene tape
Indiana Teacher Arrested After Video Shows Him Slapping a Student in the Face at School
Officer Annette Goodyear
Maryland Police Officer Hailed a Hero After Being Hit by Car While Pushing Student Out of Harm's Way