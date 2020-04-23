Lone Coyote Enjoys Spectacular View from Empty Parking Lot at Closed Yosemite National Park

Image zoom National Parks Service

One lucky coyote is enjoying a VIP experience at Yosemite National Park while it’s temporarily closed to the public amid the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Park staff caught the coyote enjoying one of Yosemite’s most popular (and busiest) spots all by itself: a breathtaking view of the Upper Yosemite Falls and much of the Lower Yosemite Falls.

A photo shared on April 20 by the National Park Service shows the coyote relaxing in the empty parking lot of Yosemite Valley Lodge and watching the falls. Spring is the best time to visit the park, too, as the snow melts and the waterfall reaches its peak, according to the National Park Service.

“Does it know most coyotes don’t have a view this good?” staff joked in the post.

Since Yosemite’s closure, they added, “It has been interesting to see more animals using roads and walkways and visiting developed areas of the park.”

Over recent weeks, Yosemite — which is nestled in California’s Sierra Nevada mountains — has shared glimpses at the animals who have become less shy since the park’s closure.

In one social media clip, a bear can be seen climbing high in a tree, as other footage shows one openly ambling in a field.

“Yosemite National Park is home to about 300-500 black bears,” the park wrote on Instagram. “Though there hasn’t been an increase in their population since the park closure, bears have been seen more frequently than usual, likely due to the absence of visitors in Yosemite Valley.”

In parks around the world, wild animals have been taking advantage of the extra space to roam around.

South Africa’s Kruger National Park recently posted images showing a pride of lions taking a group snooze while spreading out on a road that’s normally filled with visitors and vehicles.

Their cheeky photo caption says it all: “Kruger visitors that tourists do not normally see.”

