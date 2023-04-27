Cow Gets Loose on Suburban Chicago Streets in High School Prank Gone Wrong

By mid-day, the animal had been corralled and rescued and will be rehomed at a farm in Illinois

By Kate Hogan
Published on April 27, 2023 07:42 PM
A cow was on the loose today after a senior prank gone wrong in Chicago
A cow escapes from a senior prank gone wrong outside Chicago. Photo: cbs chicago

Well, that was a mis-steak.

On Thursday morning, students at Northridge Preparatory School in Niles, Illinois, attempted a senior prank in which they brought live animals to school. However, one cow had a different idea.

According to CBS 2, the animal escaped around 3 a.m., running free on the streets of the Chicago suburb as students chased it.

After several hours, the cow was eventually corralled by police officers from three towns and a professional from the nearby Historic Wagner Farm. It was loaded onto a trailer and will be rehomed at Hooved Animals Humane Society in Woodstock, Illinois.

According to CBS 2, no one was injured in the incident.

Per a release from the Niles Police Department obtained by PEOPLE, the cow and a pig used in the prank were both purchased via Craigslist from farms in neighboring Wisconsin. Chickens belonging to a student were also brought to the school, and the intention was to put all of the creatures in a corral students had built in front of the building.

The release adds that Northridge is conducting an internal investigation, and school administrators "refused" to pursue criminal charges, though the school is "managing the cleanup and removal of any animals within the school."

The senior class students involved in the incident were issued Village of Niles ordinance citations including curfew violation, disorderly conduct, animal feces accumulation-not permitted and prohibited animal species.

Joseph Egan, director of admissions at Northridge, told PEOPLE in a statement that students at the all-boys school are "in the process of contacting the police department, city officials and local residents to apologize for this incident," adding, "we apologize to the local community for any inconvenience this event may have caused and will work internally to find resolution and accountability."

