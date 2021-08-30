WATCH: 'Entire Freaking Cow' Spotted In Car Waiting in Line at a Wisconsin McDonald's Drive-Thru

Wisconsin drivers waiting in the drive-thru lane of a McDonald's in Marshfield on Thursday were treated to an unexpected sight — a cow in line for burgers.

According to the Associated Press, Jessica Nelson of Mosinee was among the group of lucky drivers who spied the bovine beneath the golden arches. The cow in question wasn't walking near the restaurant but instead was spotted sitting in the backseat of a Buick waiting in the drive-thru lane.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I thought it was fake at first. Who puts a cow in a Buick?" Nelson told the outlet. "Then its whole head moved.

In response to the bizarre spectacle, Nelson took out her phone and started filming the cow passenger. She then uploaded the footage to Facebook with the caption, "A WHOLE FREAKING COW!!! Tell me you live in Wisconsin without telling me you live in Wisconsin."

cow in car Credit: viral hog

Nelson's video shows the cow in the car's backseat staring out the vehicle's closed window. The cow appears calm in the clip and doesn't move aside from the occasional blink and head tilt. The footage of the farm animal at the fast-food restaurant has received over 256,000 views.