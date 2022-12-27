Cow and Dog Form Lifelong Friendship at Sanctuary: 'They're Two Peas in a Pod'

Susan Klingenberg rescued calf Bucket from a livestock auction, never knowing how close he'd become with her beloved pup

By Diane Herbst
Published on December 27, 2022 02:40 PM
Colton the dog and Bucket the cow --unlikely friends at the littlebucketsfarm sanctuary in brodnax, VA
Bucket, left, and Colton. Photo: Little Buckets Farm Sanctuary

After Susan Klingenberg carried a newborn calf named Bucket home from a Maryland livestock auction, he laid down inside the house on her dog Colton's bed — and immediately fell asleep.

"He's just like, 'This looks comfortable,' " Klingenberg recalls.

The next day, Colton, a St. Bernard mix, and Bucket started playing and running together outside as if both were dogs.

And they were "snuggling together," says Klingenberg. "It was so cute, like two peas in a pod."

That is April 1, 2017 - Bucket is only 5 days old there and was exactly the same size as Colton and wearing her jacket. I saved him at the auction on 3/28/17 Colton the dog and Bucket the cow --unlikely friends at the littlebucketsfarm sanctuary in brodnax, VA
Bucket, left, when he was five days old, and Colton. Little Buckets Farm Sanctuary

The bond remained strong between the best friends as Bucket, now 5, grew to more than 1,200 pounds — and started kneeling down to get on eye level with the now 9-year-old Colton to play, nuzzle and groom each other.

Klingenberg, 51, a retired business analyst and founder of the Brodnax, Virginia-based Little Buckets Farm Sanctuary (named after Bucket), posted an adorable video of the two through the years on Instagram (@littlebucketsfarmsanctuary).

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Bucket comes when she calls him, and she considers him a "grass puppy" because he has the same personality as a dog.

She marvels: "They truly love each other. It's special to witness. It really has been a beautiful friendship."

Related Articles
Dogs friends with bird
Dog Mom and Her Puppy Befriend Magpie Bird Abandoned by His Parents: 'People Were Shocked'
Alexander Dreymon and Allison Williams attend Los Angeles Premiere Of Universal Pictures' "M3GAN" at TCL Chinese Theatre on December 07, 2022 in Hollywood, California.
Allison Williams and Alexander Dreymon Make First Red Carpet Appearance After 3 Years Dating
critter fixers season 4
'Critter Fixers' Returns with More 'Unique' Vet Visits: 'Each Season Brings Us Inspiration' 
Emmanuel Todd Lopez the Emu and his owner Taylor Blake
Emmanuel, the TikTok-Famous Emu, Is Recovering from Bout with Avian Flu
Leslie Jordan
Leslie Jordan Honored at 'Love. Light. Leslie.' Memorial: 'You Made Millions of People Happy'
Will Ferrell and Viveca Paulin attend Apple Original Film's "Spirited" New York Red Carpet at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on November 07, 2022 in New York City
Who Is Will Ferrell's Wife? All About Viveca Paulin
Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose
Billy Ray Cyrus and Fiancée Firerose Share the Story Behind Her 'Gorgeous' Engagement Ring 
DANNY PINTAURO rollout
Danny Pintauro of 'Who's the Boss?' Returns to Acting After Tabloid Outing, Addiction and Rejection 'Trauma'
The 20 Best Gifts for Dog Lovers, According to Experts
The 30 Best Gifts for Dog Lovers, According to Experts
Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey attend the world premiere of "Dolittle" at Regency Village Theatre on January 11, 2020 in Westwood, California
Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey's Relationship Timeline
Chris Evans Sexiest Man Alive 2022
Chris Evans Is PEOPLE's 2022 Sexiest Man Alive: 'My Mom Will Be So Happy'
Dog meets humpback whale
Skipper the Australian Shepherd Becomes Fast Friends with Humpback During Whale Watching Trip
Antoni Porowski and Kevin Harrington attend the 2022 City Harvest "Red Supper Club" Fundraising Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on April 26, 2022 in New York City
Who Is Antoni Porowski's Fiancé? All About Kevin Harrington
Best Dog Pens of 2022, Tested and Reviewed
The 8 Best Dog Pens of 2022, Tested and Reviewed
Reporting on Hurricane Ian's Devastation from the Field, I Was Struck by Floridians' Will, Faith and Resolve 
Reporting on Hurricane Ian's Devastation from the Field, I Was Struck by Floridians' Will, Faith and Resolve
Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew, Duke of York attend day 4 of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on June 19, 2015 in Ascot, England
Who Is Prince Andrew's Ex-Wife? All About Sarah Ferguson