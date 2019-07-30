Courteney Cox Sends Support to Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux After Their Dog’s Death

Image zoom Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Justin Theroux Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage; David Livingston/Getty; Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Jennifer Aniston’s real-life Friend is offering her support after the death of her beloved dog.

Courteney Cox shared a sweet tribute to her former costar’s white German Shepherd Dolly after Aniston’s ex Justin Theroux announced her death on Instagram.

“We love you dolly 💔💔,” Cox, 55, wrote on Theroux’s social media post.

Cox’s message to Aniston, 50, and the Leftovers actor, 47, joined those of several other celebrity pals, including Olivia Munn, who commented nine red heart emojis, and Orlando Bloom, who wrote, “rip beauty.”

Theroux announced Dolly’s death on Instagram Monday with a sweet slideshow of photos that appeared to be from an outdoor burial ceremony with Aniston.

The pup was covered in flower petals as she was laid to rest and later wrapped in a white blanket. An additional photo shows two hands — one presumably Theroux’s and the other appearing to be Aniston’s — holding each other over the dog’s leg.

Image zoom Justin Theroux/Instagram

“Tonight, at sunset, after a heroic struggle… our most loyal family member and protector, Dolly A. laid down her sword and shield 🐺💔,” he captioned the post. “She was surrounded by her entire family.”

He also included a quote from former U.S. Senator George Vest that read, “The one that never deserts, the one that never proves ungrateful … is the dog- faithful and true, even in death.”

Aniston, who split from Theroux in February 2018 after two and a half years of marriage and seven years as a couple, adopted Dolly in 2006.

Image zoom Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux with Dolly Justin Theroux/Instagram

“I’m like Dolly,” the actress told Allure in 2011. “Her brain moves faster than her body, and she’s slightly klutzy, which I tend to be.”

The pooch, along with the former couple’s pit bull-boxer mix Sophie, was even on hand during their 2015 wedding, with Dolly and Sophie getting spiffed up for the ceremony by Spa Dog.

“They are like Jen’s babies,” a source told PEOPLE at the time.