A good Samaritan was there for Courteney Cox when her furry friends got into trouble on Wednesday.

According to TMZ, Cox’s two pups got loose near the actress’ Malibu, California home and ran out onto the nearby Pacific Coast Highway.

The Friends star, 55, tried to catch up with the dogs, reports the outlet, but was unable to stop the canines before they ran out on the road. Thankfully, a driver spotted the dogs darting through traffic, stopped their car and grabbed both pets before they got hurt.

The good Samaritan returned the dogs to a grateful Cox before driving on.

A source close to Cox confirmed to PEOPLE that the event occurred and that “everyone’s okay” following the frightening incident.

Cox recently comforted real-life Friends friend Jennifer Aniston through the loss of her dog Dolly. Aniston’s ex, Justin Theroux, who shared the white German shepherd with Aniston, announced Dolly’s death on Instagram on July 29. Cox commented on the touching tribute, writing “We love you dolly 💔💔.”