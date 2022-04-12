Couple Killed by Alleged Drunk Driver During Police Chase Leaving Their Beloved Dogs Needing Homes

Aaron McDonald, 31, and his fiancée, Irene Jaramillo, 30, were on their way home from celebrating her birthday when they were killed

A Calif. animal rescue is trying to help two beloved dogs find new homes after their owners were killed by an alleged drunk driver earlier this month.

Aaron McDonald, 31, and his fiancée Irene Jaramillo, 30, were driving home after celebrating her birthday when they were struck by an alleged drunk driver, according to a GoFundMe set up for the couple.

The pair had been planning their wedding and were looking forward to tying the knot this summer.

"Anyone who knew Irene knew what a kind and caring soul she was. Anyone who knew Aaron knew how kind and what a hard worker he was," the couple's GoFundMe read.

"Irene and Aaron's family have jointly agreed to continue their love legacy," the post continued. "As they planned their upcoming wedding this summer, their families will honor their love by laying them to rest together."

Now, a local rescue is searching for new homes for the couple's dogs.

"Irene and Aaron left behind Apollo and Rocky, their dear Cane Corso and Pitbull Mix. Rocky and Apollo were so loved by Irene and Aaron, they were their babies," read a Facebook post by West Coast Cane Corso Rescue.

"The dogs were taken in on hold by Riverside Animal control, but upon their release, we will be in charge of finding them their furever homes and making sure they get the love Aaron and Irene would want them to."

"We are taking donations to help with their care and we will be taking applications for fosters and adopters," the post concluded.

The suspect, whom police have identified as Alejandro Canchola, was being pursued by the Colton Police Department and crossed into Rialto city limits around 12:57 a.m. when Rialto Police Department officers joined the high-speed pursuit, according to a news release from the Rialto Police Department.

Moments later Canchola ran a red light, colliding with McDonald's silver Nissan in an intersection, according to Rialto PD.

Canchola, 24, and a passenger identified as Jose Castrocota, 21, were transported to local hospitals and treated for minor injuries. Canchola is facing murder charges, according to police.