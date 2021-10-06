Country Star Chase Bryant Welcomes New Puppy Named Goose: 'I Can't Wait to Share a Good Bond'

In September, Chase Bryant welcomed a second German shorthaired pointer into his family, a 10-week-old puppy named Goose.

Chase Bryant has added another pet member to his family.

In mid-September, the "Little Bit of You" singer welcomed a puppy named Goose, and he hasn't been shy about showing her off, posting an adorable shot of the pet on Instagram.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Gonna leave this right here," the country star captioned the photo of the puppy sitting in a swing chair.

Goose is a 10-week-old German shorthaired pointer, a breed know for being great hunting companions. Bryant learned about breed during a hunting trip with Iowa hunting lodge Heritage 1865, where the crooner got to go out in a group that included German shorthaired pointers.

"I'm really excited about this new puppy, Goose. I had the chance not too long ago to visit Heritage 1865 and hunt over pointers for the first time," Bryant tells PEOPLE. "It was incredible to watch them work."

Chase Bryant's dog goose Credit: Chase Bryant

This trip inspired Bryant to get his older dog Trigger, also a German shorthaired pointer, and then Goose after that. Like Trigger, Goose is training to assist on dove, duck, and quail hunts.

"I've wanted bird dogs my whole life, so I can't wait to share a good bond with Goose," Bryant adds of the relationship he is starting to form with the pup.