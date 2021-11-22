Country Singer Brit Taylor Has 3 Dogs, 4 Goats, 10 Chickens, and a Cat — and Wants More Pets

Brit Taylor has loved animals since she was a little girl and has welcomed plenty of pets to her "mini-farm" outside of Nashville, where the animals help inspire her music

Americana songstress Brit Taylor fondly remembers the days she spent as a little girl on her papaw's farm in McDowell, Kentucky, surrounded by everything from llamas to ostriches.

Taylor also spent many an early morning with her father, joining him as the sun came up to feed their own animals, including a slew of dogs and miniature ponies.

From an early age, she knew, when she grew up, that she too wanted to fill her life with animals.

But she never envisioned having this many.

"I wish I could take them all in," Taylor, 32, tells PEOPLE. "I wish I could give all of these animals places outside to run and find places where they could all get out of the cold and out of the heat."

Currently, Taylor has three dogs, one three-legged cat, 10 chickens, and four goats named after some of music's most legendary figures, including Dolly Parton, Tammy Wynette, Linda Ronstadt and Emmylou Harris.

The Kentucky native's love for animals not only comes from time spent on her papaw's farm but also her own rescue work. In 2016, Taylor rescued her first pony.

"I had read about the likelihood of an orphaned pony surviving without a mom, and that the best idea was to get them another farm animal, so that's how I got into goats," the singer/songwriter says of how her big family of pets started. "I bought the horse … a goat. That horse is now on a much bigger farm with kids. And so, it was a happy story, but you can't have just one goat because they're herd animals. I mean, she would just scream bloody murder because she was alone."

Brit Taylor Credit: Natia Cinco

So, Taylor had no other choice; she had to get herself another goat.

"I found another girl, and she had baby goats," she shares of how her number of pets continues to grow.

In 2017, having so many furry friends comforted Taylor as she faced the most painful year of her life, dealing with the death of her beloved dog Ali and the demise of her first marriage.

But those days are firmly behind her.

As Taylor basks in newlywed life with new hubby Adam Chaffins at their nearly four-acre "mini-farm" home just outside of Nashville, the couple is also getting used to taking care of their growing brood of animals together.

Brit Taylor Credit: Brit Taylor

"I don't think I could do what I do in my professional life if I didn't have all the animals and the responsibilities here at the farm," says Taylor, who released a deluxe version of her current album Real Me this past summer. "It's how I relax and how I ground myself and how I give myself a break from everyday life. And it doesn't feel like a chore at all. It's just something that I not only have to do but what I want to do. Mornings are my favorite time of the day because I get to go see everybody."

And luckily, Chaffins loves their animal menagerie just as much as she does.

"I remember when we first started dating, one of the things that he loved was when I would baby talk to all my animals like they were my little children," Taylor says. "I remember we were walking back from the shed, and I told him we'd never not have animals."

Taylor's heart is too big not to have animals, especially when they just show up on her stoop.

Brit Taylor Credit: Brit Taylor

"That's how I got my cat," Taylor says of her three-legged feline named Loretta — after the iconic Loretta Lynn. "She just kind of showed up here."

What makes these animals even luckier is that they are usually the ones who get to hear Taylor's songs first.