The Countdown to Puppy Bowl Has Begun! Get a Sneak Peek at the Cutest Event in Sports

The 2019-2020 NFL season has begun, which means it’s time to start daydreaming about the Puppy Bowl again.

Puppy Bowl XVI won’t air until Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, but Animal Planet understands you need adorable, adoptable, athletic animals right now.

Road to Puppy Bowl is here to save the day. This sneak peek at what’s to come during the big game shows how the cuddly contenders of Team Ruff and Team Fluff prepare for the Puppy Bowl.

RELATED: Six-Legged Dog Named Roo Adopted by Bullied Teen: ‘Now He’s Got a Best Friend’ Says Mom

There’s puppies tackling puppies, puppies kissing puppies and puppies running with puppies. Everything you would expect from a football game controlled by canines.

You will have to wait until next year to get all the details on how Puppy Bowl XVI will be bigger and better than the past 15 matchups, but you can bask in baby dog cuteness right now.