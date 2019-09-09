The Countdown to Puppy Bowl Has Begun! Get a Sneak Peek at the Cutest Event in Sports

The puppies are tackling, running and cuddling to prepare for the big game

By Kelli Bender
September 09, 2019 03:48 PM

The 2019-2020 NFL season has begun, which means it’s time to start daydreaming about the Puppy Bowl again.

Puppy Bowl XVI won’t air until Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, but Animal Planet understands you need adorable, adoptable, athletic animals right now.

Road to Puppy Bowl is here to save the day. This sneak peek at what’s to come during the big game shows how the cuddly contenders of Team Ruff and Team Fluff prepare for the Puppy Bowl.

RELATED: Six-Legged Dog Named Roo Adopted by Bullied Teen: ‘Now He’s Got a Best Friend’ Says Mom

There’s puppies tackling puppies, puppies kissing puppies and puppies running with puppies. Everything you would expect from a football game controlled by canines.

You will have to wait until next year to get all the details on how Puppy Bowl XVI will be bigger and better than the past 15 matchups, but you can bask in baby dog cuteness right now.

Advertisement

Popular in Pets

All Topics in Pets

EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.