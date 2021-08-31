"This cougar is relatively lucky that her owners recognized a wild cat is not fit to live in an apartment," Kelly Donithan of the Humane Society of the United States said in a statement

Cougar Kept As Pet in NYC Apartment Surrendered to Sanctuary, Officials Say Owner Shed 'Tears'

An 11-month-old cougar moved out of a New York City apartment last Thursday.

The unidentified owner of the cub surrendered the 80-pound female big cat, who they were keeping in a city apartment, the Humane Society of the United States (HSUS) revealed in a press release.

The HSUS, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC), the New York City Police Department, and the Bronx Zoo assisted in moving the cougar from her apartment to more suitable accommodations.

"This cougar is relatively lucky that her owners recognized a wild cat is not fit to live in an apartment or any domestic environment. The owner's tears and nervous chirps from the cougar as we drove her away painfully drives home the many victims of this horrendous trade and myth that wild animals belong anywhere but the wild," Kelly Donithan, the director of animal disaster response for HSUS, said in a statement. "We are thankful to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and everyone who was involved in dealing with this complex situation for helping make this rescue possible."

The Bronx Zoo took in the pet cougar over the weekend, and she is now headed to the Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge in Arkansas for "lifelong care," per the HSUS.

"At the Bronx Zoo, we were glad to assist the agencies working to rescue this cougar and provide care and housing for her until her transfer," Jim Breheny, director of the Bronx Zoo and executive vice president of the Wildlife Conservation Society Zoos & Aquarium, said in a statement, adding, "We have long opposed the private ownership of big cats as pets. Big cats in the exotic pet trade make no contribution to the conservation of their species. These animals often end up in very bad situations, kept by private individuals who don't have the resources, facilities, knowledge, or expertise to provide for the animals' most basic needs."

"In addition to these welfare concerns for the animals, the keeping of big cats by private people poses a real safety hazard to the owner, the owner's family, and the community at large," Breheny added.

Tanya Smith, Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge president, reiterated the dangers of wild animals in domestic settings.

"We have witnessed countless wild animals kept in shoddy, unstable cages and participated in rescues that resulted from animals escaping and roaming the streets," Smith said. "In these cases, the escaped animals are often killed, and people can be harmed. It's as much of a public safety issue as it is an animal welfare issue. We are so happy we can provide a safe and proper environment for this cougar to be free without being at risk of causing harm or being harmed."

"A majestic species native to the United States and much of the Americas, cougars thrive in their natural habitats, not in a city home," Sara Amundson, president of the Humane Society Legislative Fund, added. "Individuals and unqualified entities simply cannot meet these wild animals' complex needs."

Amundson is also advocating for Congress to pass the Big Cat Public Safety Act.

"If signed into law, the Big Cat Public Safety Act would strengthen existing laws to prohibit the breeding and possession of big cat species such as lions, tigers, cheetahs, and jaguars, except by qualified entities," the HSUS explained.