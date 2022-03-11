The Oscar-winning actress attempted to fix the belt with a Sharpie before the look was scrapped, designer Susan Matheson told PEOPLE

Meryl Streep is always perfectly put together as image-conscious, doomsday-denying U.S. President Janie Orlean in the Academy Award-nominated film Don't Look Up, but one of her most stylish outfits had to be scrapped when her dog decided her belt looked more chewy than chic.

While attending the Costume Designers Guild Awards in Santa Monica on Wednesday, Don't Look Up's costume designer Susan Matheson, nominated for her contemporary creations for the Netflix film, told PEOPLE a story of "one of the greatest things that's ever happened to me my career," she said.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

For the film, Matheson, a veteran of many of director Adam McKay's productions, outfitted Streep's fictional president largely in sleek Giorgio Armani suits in patriotic red, white and blue color schemes. Streep was getting ready to shoot a scene in which her character appears on a Jumbotron during a rally regarding the extinction-level meteor headed toward the planet, when Matheson received an urgent phone call.

"She was supposed to wear this magnificent St. John suit with a peplum with a wide belt," recalled Matheson. "I'm checking out the set when I get a call saying, 'Susan, I think you need to come to Meryl's room, right away ... we have a situation.' "

dont look up Credit: netflix

Arriving at Streep's dressing room, Matheson discovered the actress and her dog, then still a puppy. "Meryl's standing there with her belt," the designer recalled, "and she says 'We've got a little bit of a problem … the dog thought it was a toy, and he ran into the bedroom and he chewed it up. But don't worry – I fixed it!' "

"The belt buckle was twisted and the stuffing was coming out," Matheson recounted. "And Meryl's holding a blue Sharpie [that matches the belt] and says 'Don't worry, Susan. I've already Sharpied out all the stuffing and all the holes. It's going to be just fine.' "

"I said, 'Meryl, you're going to be on the Jumbotron!' " Matheson recalled, pointing out that even with Sharpie artistry the chew marks would not go unnoticed on the mammoth screen. " 'We're going to have to change your outfit.' So she ended up wearing a double-breasted Giorgio Armani suit that had been made for her in Italy."

Matheson said neither she nor Streep took the pooch to task for his toothing escapade.