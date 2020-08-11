Costco's Popular Food Court Items Are Now Adorable Dog Toys — And They're On Sale Soon

The BARK’s Costco Food Court Dog Toy Bundle will be available in select midwest Costco stores starting on Friday, August 14

By Kelli Bender
August 11, 2020 04:09 PM
Courtesy of BARK x Costco

Now you can enjoy Costco's iconic food court favorites in a whole new form!

The warehouse club teamed up with dog toy designer BARK to create a line of adorable, plush pup toys that are a necessity for any dog-owning Costco diehard.

BARK’s Costco Food Court Dog Toy Bundle is made up of amusing and squishy reinterpretations of the Costco Food Court's A-list items including, the hog dog, pizza, and fountain drink. The canine versions of these three items are the All-Squeak Hot Dog, Pupperoni Pizza, and Soda Pup.

Courtesy of BARK x Costco

Your pooch's very own Costco "Good Dog" Membership Card, also comes with the bundle. Unlike a typical Costco membership card, this one is enjoyable to gnaw on. All of the soft, durable toys are packed with crinkle and fluff, and filled with squeakers.

Just like Costco's original food court items, these toys will only be available in Costco stores. Starting Friday, August 14,  the BARK’s Costco Food Court Dog Toy Bundle will be available for $15.99 at participating midwest Costco stores.

Courtesy of BARK x Costco

This isn't the first time BARK worked with famous food items. The dog toymaker recently partnered with Dunkin' to create toys based on their popular products to benefit the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation.

