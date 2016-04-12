Corgi Beach Day May Be Heaven on Earth

Corgi Beach Day: A day so magical it should happen all 365 of the calendar year, but we probably couldn’t handle the cuteness.

The event is just what it sounds like: Over the weekend, hundreds of corgis waddled down to Huntington Beach, California, to surf, splash, compete in contests and play in the sand. This magical moment was made even sweeter by the dozens of costumes sported by many of the pups.

There was some wind and some rain, but no one seem to noticed, warmed by the sheer beauty of these goofy dogs living life their best life and turning that beach into a field of dreams.

A video posted by Time Out Los Angeles (@timeoutla) on Apr 11, 2016 at 11:52am PDT

//platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js

A photo posted by Roscoe the Corgi (@roscorgi) on Apr 9, 2016 at 5:50pm PDT

//platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js

A photo posted by JOJO From Ca #superjojovideo (@supercorgi_jojo) on Apr 9, 2016 at 7:59pm PDT

//platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js

A photo posted by CiciKoko (@cicikokostory) on Apr 9, 2016 at 2:45pm PDT

//platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js

A photo posted by Cooper the Corgi (@air_cooper_thecorgi) on Apr 8, 2016 at 6:44pm PDT

//platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js

A photo posted by Leonardo DiCorgio (Leo) (@leonardo_di_corgio) on Apr 9, 2016 at 4:18pm PDT

//platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js

A photo posted by Clementine Lee & TaterTot Kree (@oh_myclementine) on Apr 9, 2016 at 10:44pm PDT

//platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js

For the many of us who unfortunately missed this furry manna from heaven, there will be two more corgi “So Cal” beach days this year on July 2 and October 29.