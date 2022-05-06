Amazon Shoppers Call Its Best-Selling Pop-Up Gazebo Their 'Happy Place,' and It's on Sale
Ah, patio season is finally here. It's time to break out your outdoor furniture, which should include a pop-up gazebo to give your space a better ambiance while providing protection from the sun.
Instead of hiring professionals to install a permanent one that can cost thousands of dollars, turn to the Coos Bay Pop-Up Gazebo that's on sale for just $135 at Amazon. Along with offering lots of shade, it also has four mesh walls that can be tied up or let down to keep rain and bugs away without blocking airflow. It can be set up in minutes and is easy to transport with the carrying case from one place to another if you ever decide to move it or take it on a trip. The kit has everything you need for a quick assembly and then, happy hour!
Buy It! Coos Bay Pop-Up Gazebo, $134.29 (orig. $199.99); amazon.com
The gazebo, which is the top-seller in Amazon's canopies, gazebos, and pergolas category, measures 11 feet wide on all four sides and stands at 9.5 feet tall, so you'll have plenty of room to fill it with patio furniture like a dining set, conversation set, or a sofa to make the space more inviting. If you need inspiration, several five-star reviewers left image and video reviews showing how they chose to enjoy their outdoor canopy.
One five-star reviewer said they have "no regrets" about buying this portable gazebo and wrote that it was a "big hit with family and friends who wanted a break from the sun." Another shopper described the gazebo as "literally my happy place" and said they're "so amazed" at how well it keeps rain out. (Note: Although the gazebo is sturdy, nothing is invincible, and that means you should take it down before a storm rolls in to prevent damage from high winds or lightning.)
If you've been longing for a way to enjoy nice weather without overheating or getting sunburned, then the Coos Bay Pop-Up Gazebo should be on your shopping list while it's $65 off. We don't know about you, but to us, it sounds perfect for a picnic and backyard happy hour.
