Amazon Shoppers Call Its Best-Selling Pop-Up Gazebo Their 'Happy Place,' and It's on Sale

Instead of hiring professionals to install a permanent one that can cost thousands of dollars, turn to the Coos Bay Pop-Up Gazebo that's on sale for just $135 at Amazon. Along with offering lots of shade, it also has four mesh walls that can be tied up or let down to keep rain and bugs away without blocking airflow. It can be set up in minutes and is easy to transport with the carrying case from one place to another if you ever decide to move it or take it on a trip. The kit has everything you need for a quick assembly and then, happy hour!