Coors Light Wants to Set You Up with the Perfect Valentine's Day Date — a Free Rescue Dog!

Coors Light is launching a campaign against cuffing season in the sweetest way possible.

Cuffing season is “a cultural phenomenon where people couple up to stave off the weather-induced blues,” according to the company, that reaches its zenith on Valentine’s Day.

As part of their “The Official Beer of Skipping Cuffing Season” campaign, Coors Light is encouraging consumers to skip the cheesy and overrated Valentine’s Day traditions, and adopt a dog instead.

From Feb. 4- 21 Coors Light will help cover the adoption fees of 1,000 shelter dogs.

“Cuffing Season is a major cultural trend and poses tension for our younger drinkers, as they navigate the stress of finding someone to spend the cold months with,” said Chelsea Parker, Marketing Manager at Molson Coors. “With almost half of millennials planning to stay in on Valentine’s Day, we wanted to help empower people to savor the day with Coors Light and a dog by their side.”

To take part in this pup-friendly promotion, you have to be of legal drinking age and residing in a eligible state (see full rules here). If you check both those boxes, the next thing to do is get out there and find your ideal furry friend. Once you adopt your new pooch, text COORS4k9 and a picture of your adoption receipt to 28130. Coors Light will review the entries and give 1,000 lucky new dog owners $100 each to apply towards their adoption fees.

Unlike fickle, temperature-sensitive human love, you don’t have to worry about your new pet leaving you once the weather warms up and cuffing season ends; a rescue dog gives you their heart forever.