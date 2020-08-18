Taking Your Pup on a Hike? You'll Want to Bring This Water-Activated Cooling Dog Vest
Summer might be the perfect time for humans to enjoy some watermelon juice and suntanning, but for our four-legged friends, it means months of uncomfortable overheating. According to the American Kennel Club’s Canine Health Foundation, overheating and dehydration are serious issues for dogs in warmer months, as they can lead to “heat exhaustion, heat stroke, or sudden death from cardiac arrhythmias.”
Therefore, there’s nothing more important in high temps than keeping your dog cool and hydrated. And if you want to take it a step further, there are plenty of cooling products that could help — such as this dog vest by Arcadia Trail that lowers its wearer’s body temperature. The vest, which is available for $33 at PetSmart, has been called a “lifesaver” by reviewers.
Buy It! Arcadia Trail Cooling Pet Vest, $32.99; petsmart.com
To activate the vest, all you have to do is soak it in cold water, wring out some excess liquid (but not too much — the vest needs to be saturated to work), and put it on your dog. The mesh design makes it a breathable outfit, and it even has a reflective panel that’s visible at night.
Shoppers who bought this vest for their dogs have praised its efficacy. “I always worried about my German Shepherd overheating during outdoor events because of her thick coat and the fact she’s mostly black,” wrote a reviewer. “I threw the vests on both dogs after a quick soak in some cold water when the house topped 80+ degrees and within a few minutes, both my shepherd and my Golden were no longer panting heavily and had cooled enough to take a nap.”
Another reviewer said that this vest was “exactly what [their] dog needed,” adding: “One of my dogs is completely intolerant of heat, and can only walk a few minutes without stopping in summer. Unfortunately he really needs the exercise so I saw this and decided to give it a try — I noticed a difference immediately. He was walking like it was 50 degrees outside (it was almost 90).”
