Pet Owners Love This Cooling Dog Bed for Fluffy Breeds, Senior Pups, and Aggressive Chewers

Amazon shoppers love this pet bed because it can be used indoors or outdoors to keep them cool in all environments. And many shoppers were shocked to see that their pups found this bed to be so comfortable, that they actually chose it over the couch or dog crate. Others praise it because even aggressive chewers aren't able to destroy the dog bed — though they may attempt to. It's also affordable, ranging in price from $24.95 to $28.15, depending on the size. And it comes in six colors.