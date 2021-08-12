Pet Owners Love This Cooling Dog Bed for Fluffy Breeds, Senior Pups, and Aggressive Chewers
If your dog overheats easily on hot summer days, it can be difficult to ensure they stay comfortable. Sure, you can fill their water bowl and blast the air conditioning, but that might not be enough to keep them cool, especially if they're a fluffier breed. That's why over 33,700 Amazon shoppers turn to this elevated dog bed that keeps pups cool whether they're inside or outside.
The Coolaroo Original Elevated Pet Bed comes in three sizes to accommodate dogs as small as daschunds to breeds up to 100 pounds like boxers, greyhounds, and retrievers. Several reviewers commented that their cats also enjoy napping on the cooling bed.
The cooling bed works so well because of its breathable mesh fabric and elevated frame to increase air flow, unlike heat-trapping foam beds. Moreover, the suspended pet bed alleviates pressure points on their joints, so it's safe to use for senior dogs and cats as well as youngsters. It's also easy to wipe with a damp towel or spray with a hose for big messes.
Buy It! Coolaroo The Original Elevated Pet Bed, $24.95–$28.15; amazon.com
Amazon shoppers love this pet bed because it can be used indoors or outdoors to keep them cool in all environments. And many shoppers were shocked to see that their pups found this bed to be so comfortable, that they actually chose it over the couch or dog crate. Others praise it because even aggressive chewers aren't able to destroy the dog bed — though they may attempt to. It's also affordable, ranging in price from $24.95 to $28.15, depending on the size. And it comes in six colors.
This shopper said, "Nice, sturdy, washable bed. My dog is older and loves to spend time outside. The ground was getting too hard for her old bones. This bed was just what she needed. I've recently purchased another one for inside. Being a Siberian Husky, it keeps her cooler than laying on the floor or a big fluffy dog bed."
"Our 60-pound labradoodle has thick fur and gets hot easily and will not sleep in a regular dog bed," one reviewer wrote. "We put the bed together (takes two people but does not take long) and she hopped right on and layed down. She loves it on our deck and I think it will be great camping to keep her off the ground and cool. She has not tried to chew it."
Get the Coolaroo Original Elevated Pet Bed on Amazon today, so your pup can stay cool both indoors and outdoors.
- Pet Owners Love This Cooling Dog Bed for Fluffy Breeds, Senior Pups, and Aggressive Chewers
- Disposable Face Masks Are Going for Just $2 a Box on Amazon Right Now
- Hilary Duff Uses $9 Nail Polish That Dries 'in About a Minute' — Here's Where to Shop It
- Hallmark's 2021 Keepsake Ornaments Just Dropped, and They're Flying Off Amazon