Celebrities Who Love (or Crossed Paths with) Black Cats
In honor of National Black Cat Day, let's celebrate the furry felines who were lucky to have crossed paths with these cool cat companions
Adele
The English entertainer shared this adorable photo of her feline friend on #NationalAdoptAShelterPetDay in 2018. She captioned her tweet, "Had this joker for almost a year now. He's the most beautiful cat, so glad we saved him x."
We'd definitely be smiling this hard, too, if we were adopted by Adele!
Miley Cyrus
The singer has been known over the years for having quite the pack of pets. The animal lover has rescued dogs, cats, horses (and mini horses) and even pigs! Here's a photo of her pretty kitty, Harlem.
Ian Somerhalder
The Vampire Diaries actor says caring for his cats helped prepare him for fatherhood. "To get up in the middle of the night to bottle feed eight kittens that would die without you, it gives you a sense of what it's like to care for something that depends on you for its survival," Somerhalder told PEOPLE about his duties.
Lea Michele
The former-Glee star is not just a mom to her one-year-old son, Leo – she's the mother of a furry friend, too! Sheila serves as important role as "Watch Cat" in the house — although at times, Michele finds herself on the lookout for the cat!
Norman Reedus
The Walking Dead star rescued his cat Eye In The Dark after son Mingus, then 5, asked for "a little black kitten." Reedus recalled to PEOPLE that the shelter worker warned him that this particular cat was "never going to love anyone," but now says the cat is a "big, love fluff ball."
Dennis Quaid
The Parent Trap actor couldn't resist adopting this black cat with an unforgettable name: Dennis Quaid! He also manages the cat's Instagram account (@dennisquaidthecat, of course).
Ellen DeGeneres
The daytime talk show shares multiple dogs and cats with her wife, Portia de Rossi, including this helpful feline friend who's shielding his mom's eyes from the sun.
Keegan Allen
The former Pretty Little Liars star plays proud pop and Instagram account manager to @tynthecat! (Who doesn't love funny cat videos?)
He also opened up about adopting black cats on his Instagram in 2015: "It's so sad that superstition makes black animals up to seven times less likely to be adopted. Let's stop this please. Let's love these beautiful dark creatures. Can you go to an animal shelter this weekend and adopt one? Please? Make them part of your family and take care of them? I would if I could but I have a full house hold of furry creatures. Superstitions may be fun as a joke with friends however leaving these animals without love and allowing them to be euthanized is not."
Melissa Joan Hart
As the star of Sabrina the Teenage Witch (which aired 25 years ago!), she got a lot of one-on-one time with the cat who played Salem ... which may have not been that magical. As she told Vulture, "Being around that Salem cat too much…the set was covered in cat food. So yeah, I can't do cats anymore."
Elizabeth Taylor
This legendary actress may have had multiple husbands, but her plethora of pets were the true loves of her life! Taylor cozied up next to her raven-haired kitty, Black Magic, in 1973.