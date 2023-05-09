Connie Britton Shares How Single Moms in Nature Inspire Her Parenting: 'Trust Your Instincts'

"It's fascinating to realize how much babies in the wild are raised primarily by their mothers and their packs," Connie Britton tells PEOPLE

By
Published on May 9, 2023 10:30 AM
Connie Britton
Photo: Momodu Mansaray/WireImage; The Roku Channel

Mothers make the world go round — even in nature — and the Roku original series MAMAS celebrates precisely that.

Season 2 of MAMAS, narrated by Connie Britton, premieres May 12 — two days before Mother's Day — on the Roku Channel. The nature docuseries spotlights the stunning, hardworking matriarchs of the animal kingdom and the lengths they go to protect and raise their young.

Lions, African wild dogs, serval cats, monkeys, puku antelope, and warthogs are all featured in the series, but there is one specific animal Britton saw herself in.

"I actually really related to the African wild dogs," Connie Britton tells PEOPLE. "I think because those mamas are so dependent on their pack to raise their young. As a single mom, I completely rely on my 'pack' or village to raise my son and really in every aspect of my life, much like these dogs do. Even food, ha! My pack is very into feeding our children and ourselves."

PEOPLE has an exclusive look at the trailer for the second season of MAMAS. In the clip, Britton narrates how mother animals use love to navigate a wild world.

Working on the series also gave Britton a new respect for lions.

"I think lions are incredible," the Dear Edward actress says. "Learning the ins and outs of what it really takes to be a lion mama, and the way that pride works was completely fascinating to me."

Britton — who also narrated season 1 of the nature series — adopted a baby boy in 2011 from Ethiopia after a years-long process and has often spoken about her journey as a single mother. Britton's son Yoby is now 12 years old.

"It's fascinating to realize how much babies in the wild are raised primarily by their mothers and their packs," Britton says. "We human single moms can be inspired by these single moms in nature."

Connie Britton about her narration of the nature show Mamas
The Roku Channel

"How to love, nurture, protect but also let go and let your kid discover who they are and their own uniqueness. It's a real dance. And it also means never knowing what the hell you're doing 95 percent of the time and having to really trust your instincts and rely on the amazing community around you," she adds.

Britton isn't the only famous mom working on MAMAS. Actress and model Elsa Pataky narrates the Spanish language version of MAMAS season two.

"It was so amazing to be part of MAMAS – it's a powerful story of loyalty, family, and the beauty of motherhood," Pataky told PEOPLE in a statement.

Season two of the Roku Original series MAMAS premieres on the Roku Channel on May 12.

