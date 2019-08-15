Connecticut Boy, 10, Rescues Cat Who Was Thrown Off a Bridge in a Box

Image zoom

A “gorgeous” male cat was rescued in Connecticut after being thrown over the side of a bridge in a box, according to local animal control officers.

The Bridgeport, Connecticut Animal Control shared the news in a Facebook post on Wednesday, explaining that a 10-year-old boy had flagged down a police officer after he saw an adult male throw the box over a bridge and into the water below.

“The young boy heard meowing coming from the box that was completely taped up and tied in a garbage bag,” officers explained in the post.

The boy then “ran to the water’s edge” where he was able rescue the animal from the box.

Photos of the cat shared by Bridgeport Animal Control show the feline seemingly unharmed, in a white box covered with silver duct tape.

RELATED: Queer Eye‘s Jonathan Van Ness Adopts 2 Kittens Days After Cat’s Tragic Death

Image zoom Bridgeport Connecticut Animal Control

In the comments section of the post, Bridgeport Animal Control said that the cat appears to be doing okay, but is “just timid right now.” In another comment, they said he was not yet available for adoption.

The animal control officers explained that they “do not have much more information” about the incident or the cat, and asked the public for leads.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bridgeport Animal Control at 203-576-7727.