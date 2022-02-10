Rasal, a 36-year-old female seal once trained by the U.S. Navy to retrieve objects, used her skills to pick the Cincinnati Bengals as her winner for the Super Bowl 56

Navy Trained Seal Living at Connecticut Aquarium Predicts the Winner of the 2022 Super Bowl

Rasal the harbor seal has a hot tip for those placing bets on the 2022 Super Bowl.

On Tuesday morning, the 36-year-old female seal made the 11th annual Seal Super Bowl Pick at The Maritime Aquarium in Norwalk, Connecticut.

Before moving to the aquarium, Rasal was trained by the U.S. Navy to retrieve objects in her younger years. The Maritime Aquarium had the harbor seal use this particular skill for her Super Bowl 56 pick.

For the event, the aquarium's senior aquarist, Dylan Salamone, tossed two small branded footballs — each featuring the logo of one of the Super Bowl 2022 teams — into Rasal's exhibit and let the seal choose which one to retrieve.

"Rasal disregarded the Los Angeles Rams football and decisively pushed the Bengals ball back," a release from the aquarium said of the results.

In the video of the pick, Rasal quickly pushes the Cincinnati Bengals football back to Salamone.

According to the aquarium, this is the harbor seal's fourth time making the facility's Seal Super Bowl Pick. She incorrectly chose the New England Patriots over the New York Giants in 2012 and the San Francisco 49ers to triumph over the Kansas City Cheifs in 2020.

Rasal correct guest came in 2019 when she picked the New England Patriots to beat the Los Angeles Rams.

The seals of The Maritime Aquarium have predicted the Super Bowl winner correctly four out of the past five years, and they have an overall track record of four correct predictions and six incorrect picks.