Calling All Cat Owners! This $13 Litter Mat at Amazon Is 'Definitely Worth Buying' While It's on Sale
With cats comes a litter box and with litter boxes usually comes a huge mess. If you're wondering how to stop cat litter from tracking, then listen up because we found a $13 tool that makes it super easy to manage.
Get your hands on the Conlun Cat Litter Mat while it's marked down at Amazon and it'll help keep your floors clean without requiring you to sweep every day. It has a unique honeycomb design that grips to your cat's feet to collect litter, which then falls inside the mat, so all you have to do is empty it into the trash. Not only will you have a mess-free space, but your cat will likely be happier, too, since they are naturally clean creatures who prefer tidy litter boxes.
Buy It! Conlun Cat Litter Mat, $12.74 (orig. $17.49); amazon.com
The mat is also waterproof in case of accidents and it has a non-slip bottom to ensure it stays in place. To keep the mat from obtaining odor or wearing out, we suggest washing it in the sink at least once a week. This will also help clear the grips from any litter that gets left behind.
More than 1,400 shoppers swear by the mat and one reviewer claimed it "reduces tracking by a lot" and another found it so helpful, they described it as a "miracle." Whether you have one cat or multiple who inevitably kick up litter as they use the box, this affordable accessory is ″definitely worth buying″ and will save you a lot of time — it literally does the dirty work for you!
There's nothing pleasant about having litter all over your floor, and a simple solution exists at Amazon for just $13, so it's basically a no-brainer. Afterall, it's way better than cleaning all the time. Plus, it makes for a happier cat, which is what we ultimately want as pet owners, right?
- Calling All Cat Owners! This $13 Litter Mat at Amazon Is 'Definitely Worth Buying' While It's on Sale
- Nordstrom Just Dropped the Price on More Than 3,200 Summer Styles Made by Its In-House Brands
- Amazon Quietly Dropped a Bunch of Furniture Deals — Up to 64% Off
- This Best-Selling Tank Top Is a 'Must-Have' for Summer, According to Shoppers — and It's on Sale Right Now