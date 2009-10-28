Congrats, Natalie! You Rocked This Week's Caption Contest

(SIGH) Wish he’d just stop and ask for directions……..–submitted by Natalie Garris (luvmy5dogs)

Leave it to a dog to tell a guy he’s lost! This clever quip came from PEOPLEPets.com member, Natalie Garris, who imagined that Rocky the dog was fed-up with his male driver. Nice one, girl! Thanks to everyone who entered a funny caption this week!

And, give a big what-what to Maila Delos Reyes (mailalovesrocky), who snapped this cute photo of the daydreaming bulldog.

Want one of your pictures featured in our caption contest or in our new weekly feature Animal ‘D’oh!’? Submit a photo to our weekly #cutepic contest on Twitter or stock up your profile with the funniest pet pictures you’ve got – we’ll be looking!

