Congrats, Natalie! You Rocked This Week's Caption Contest

People Staff
October 27, 2009 09:11 PM

(SIGH) Wish he’d just stop and ask for directions……..–submitted by Natalie Garris (luvmy5dogs)

Leave it to a dog to tell a guy he’s lost! This clever quip came from PEOPLEPets.com member, Natalie Garris, who imagined that Rocky the dog was fed-up with his male driver. Nice one, girl! Thanks to everyone who entered a funny caption this week!

And, give a big what-what to Maila Delos Reyes (mailalovesrocky), who snapped this cute photo of the daydreaming bulldog.

Want one of your pictures featured in our caption contest or in our new weekly feature Animal ‘D’oh!’? Submit a photo to our weekly #cutepic contest on Twitter or stock up your profile with the funniest pet pictures you’ve got – we’ll be looking!

Want more funny captions? Check out all our winners here .

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Get your People daily dose

Subscribe to the daily newsletter for the latest celebrity news.
Sign up Now