Confused Golden Can't Figure Out Where The Squeak Is Coming From in Toy

Sound can be a very mysterious thing, as this golden retriever is finding out
By Barkpost Updated July 26, 2022 01:01 PM
The utter confusion on the pup’s face is pee-the-tree HILARIOUS! He just makes us want to cuddle him and tell him it’s ok, sound CAN be weird like that.

