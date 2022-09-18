Canned food is a great way to ensure your pet is staying hydrated since it contains a ton of moisture compared to dry kibble. The only downside is, sometimes they don't finish the can, or it might be too much for their recommended daily diet, which means you end up wasting food.

Luckily, the Comtim Pet Food Can Covers are an affordable solution, and they're on sale right now for just $6. They come in a pack of three, and each cover has three rings on the bottom side so it can fit practically any size can while keeping an air-tight seal.

Most cans are between 3 and 13 ounces, so it essentially takes away the guesswork by allowing you to use any of the three lids no matter if it's a 3-ounce can of cat food or 13-ounce can of dog food. You can even use one for your own canned goods to keep leftovers fresh.

The lids are made with premium food-grade silicone that's nontoxic, BPA-free, and flexible, which makes them easy to pull on and off cans without hassle. The best part? They're dishwasher safe up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit without cracking, melting, or warping. We suggest washing them after each use to avoid bacteria build-up and mold.

There's a reason this set has more than 4,600 five-star ratings. One reviewer said they're "well made and [have a] thoughtful design" that's "much more solid" than others they've tried. Someone else added that they work so well, they "couldn't live without them."

Not only do these "spectacular lids" prevent food waste and keep it fresh, but they also prevent the odor from filling your fridge. We all know how gross it is when you open the refrigerator and everything smells like pet food.

For a $6 solution, it's practically a no-brainer to add the Comtim lids to your cart.

