This Set of 'Spectacular Lids' Is Just $6 at Amazon, and They're the Secret to Keeping Canned Pet Food Fresh

Each lid is made to fit multiple can sizes

By
Carly Kulzer
Carly Kulzer
Carly Kulzer

Carly Kulzer has been with Dotdash Meredith since 2018 and is currently an Entertainment Ecommerce Writer for People. As an owner of two dogs and two cats, she started primarily writing pets content for People in 2021. She has reviewed more than 50 products, conducted interviews with professionals in the field, and has done extensive research to gather accurate information.

Carly has written more than 40 pets articles for People. Her shoppable content has also been featured in InStyle, Real Simple, Food and Wine, Shape, Travel and Leisure, Better Homes & Gardens, Southern Living, Cooking Light, Martha Stewart Living, My Recipes, and Parents.

Published on September 18, 2022 06:00 AM

Pet Food Can Covers-Comtim 3 Pack Silicone Can Lids
Photo: Amazon

Canned food is a great way to ensure your pet is staying hydrated since it contains a ton of moisture compared to dry kibble. The only downside is, sometimes they don't finish the can, or it might be too much for their recommended daily diet, which means you end up wasting food.

Luckily, the Comtim Pet Food Can Covers are an affordable solution, and they're on sale right now for just $6. They come in a pack of three, and each cover has three rings on the bottom side so it can fit practically any size can while keeping an air-tight seal.

Most cans are between 3 and 13 ounces, so it essentially takes away the guesswork by allowing you to use any of the three lids no matter if it's a 3-ounce can of cat food or 13-ounce can of dog food. You can even use one for your own canned goods to keep leftovers fresh.

Pet Food Can Covers-Comtim 3 Pack Silicone Can Lids
Amazon

Buy It! Comtim Pet Food Can Covers 3-Pack, $5.99 (orig. $8.99); amazon.com

The lids are made with premium food-grade silicone that's nontoxic, BPA-free, and flexible, which makes them easy to pull on and off cans without hassle. The best part? They're dishwasher safe up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit without cracking, melting, or warping. We suggest washing them after each use to avoid bacteria build-up and mold.

There's a reason this set has more than 4,600 five-star ratings. One reviewer said they're "well made and [have a] thoughtful design" that's "much more solid" than others they've tried. Someone else added that they work so well, they "couldn't live without them."

Not only do these "spectacular lids" prevent food waste and keep it fresh, but they also prevent the odor from filling your fridge. We all know how gross it is when you open the refrigerator and everything smells like pet food.

For a $6 solution, it's practically a no-brainer to add the Comtim lids to your cart.

