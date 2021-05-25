The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards Are Offering a Peek at This Year’s Funniest Entries

The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards recently shared the best entries they have received thus far for the 2021 competition, which is accepting entries until June 30

The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards are back for 2021 to show that all animals have a funny bone.

The 2021 awards are currently accepting entries until June 30. For those interested in sharing their silly shots with the photography competition, but aren't sure what the awards are looking for, look no further. The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards recently released their favorite photos from the entries they have received so far for the 2021 competition.

"We're delighted to reveal some of the best entries of the competition so far that have caught our eye and made us titter and gasp in wonder at the amazing wildlife and how you talented lot have captured them so expertly on camera...and all that in a pandemic! They're brilliant! And if you haven't got round to entering yet, (there's still time), then be inspired to get your images in pronto," the awards shared on their website.

The sneak peek includes photos of kicking kangaroos, dancing birds, happy hippos, laughing lions, and more. On their website, the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards added that photographers don't need to travel to exotic locales and capture rare animals on film to win.

Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards Credit: Arthur Trevino/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2021

Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards Credit: Lea Scaddan/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2021

Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards Credit: Rohin Bakshi/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2021

Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards Credit: Lucy Beveridge/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2021

"We know you probably didn't go to any exotic locations lately, but let's be honest, one year our winner was a wild hamster from suburban Germany, and another year the winner was a squirrel," the site reads.

Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards Credit: Kevin Biskaborn/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2021

Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards Credit: Philipp Stahr/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2021

Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards Credit: KT WONG/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2021

This year's grand prize for the one overall winner — known as the Comedy Wildlife Photographer of the Year — is a one-week safari in Kenya for two people with Alex Walker's Serian. Humans aren't the only winners in this competition. The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards is donating a portion of its proceeds to Gunung Palung Orangutan Conservation Program, a nonprofit dedicated to protecting and learning from Borneo's orangutans.