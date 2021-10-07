Columbus Zoo Loses Accreditation from Association of Zoos and Aquariums Over Business Practices

The Columbus Zoo, which had been accredited with the body since 1980, has 30 days to appeal the decision to the Association of Zoos and Aquariums

Sculpture located at the entrance to the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium

The Columbus Zoo is no longer accredited with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums after failing to meet the "gold standard" expected by the body.

In a statement released Wednesday, the AZA cited "financial mismanagement" and other inappropriate actions performed by the zoo as the organization's grounds for denying accreditation.

"Given the number and gravity of concerns that the inspection team identified, the Commission concluded that although Columbus is working hard to correct the issues, the zoo should not be accredited at this time," Dan Ashe, AZA president and CEO, said in the statement.

The Ohio zoo, which had been accredited with the body since 1980, argued in its own statement that the AZA had the option to table the accreditation for a year rather than pull it entirely, "giving the Zoo time for the changes and improvements to be sustained for a longer time."

On Friday, the AZA's independent Accreditation Commission voted to deny accreditation to the Columbus Zoo after reviewing a recent inspection report. In addition to financial mismanagement, the body is concerned about the zoo's extensive record of "intentional and repeated animal transfers with non-AZA members" with the goal of supplying baby animals "for entertainment purposes" — especially big cats.

The Columbus Zoo has since notified the AZA of its intent to appeal the decision, and has 30 days to do so. Should the appeal be denied, the zoo will be eligible for reaccreditation in September 2022, per the AZA.

Columbus Zoo president and CEO Jerry Borin said in the zoo's statement that the organization is "disappointed" by the loss of accreditation "after all of the positive changes that were made to meet AZA standards."

He added, "These changes were in place prior to the accreditation inspection and have been sustained since."

To address its accreditation problems, the zoo said that additional committee oversight and operational changes have helped Columbus Zoo become compliant with the AZA's requirements. The day before losing its accreditation, the Columbus Zoo named Tom Schmid as its new president and CEO, per the release.

Ashe called the move "welcome and encouraging" but felt more time is needed "to let these and other changes take hold."

"Although we are sad at losing a member, we believe this exemplifies what distinguishes AZA accreditation, helping earn its reputation as the global 'gold standard' for modern zoos and aquariums," he said in the AZA release.