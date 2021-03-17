The baby loris was born at the Ohio on February 24 to parents Gouda and Muenster.

The Columbus Zoo Wants You to 'Slow Down' and Take a Look at Their New Baby Pygmy Slow Loris

Great things come in small packages!

On Wednesday, the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium introduced a new adorable resident in a Facebook post.

"You'll want to slow down for a moment to read this exciting post — a pygmy slow loris was born on Wednesday, February 24 to 9-year-old mother, Gouda, and 9-year-old father, Muenster!" the Ohio zoo wrote. "The baby pygmy slow loris is doing well and currently behind the scenes with mom and dad."

The zoo added that the sex of the unnamed baby loris has not yet been determined because keepers are waiting for the animal to become more independent before doing a thorough medical exam.

The pygmy slow loris is listed as endangered on the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List of Threatened Species due to a habitat loss and wildlife trafficking for the illegal pet trade. The Columbus Zoo's new pygmy slow loris is a welcomed addition to the captive loris population, which helps protect the entire species' genetic diversity.

"The pairing of Gouda and Muenster was recommended by the Species Survival Plan(SSP), a program coordinated by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) to maintain genetic diversity of threatened and endangered species in human care," the zoo shared in their post.

For those unfamiliar with this uniquely cute creature, the Columbus Zoo also included some information about pygmy slow lorises.

