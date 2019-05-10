Mother's Day Mix-Up! Zoo Cheetah Cubs Get Extra Parenting from Loving Dogs

Don’t believe the gossip, cats and dogs can be friends.

The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium in Ohio looks to canines for a little extra help when raising their baby big cats.

In this exclusive clip from the new season of National Geographic’s Secrets of the Zoo, a new litter of cheetah cubs at the zoo experience the open area of their habitat for the first time, and meet some special friends. Columbus Zoo and Aquarium often pairs cheetah cubs, especially those without siblings, with canine companions.

While this may seem like an odd match, both the cheetahs and dogs adore their interspecies pals. Like a good mom, the companion canines help the cheetahs adjust to their surroundings and open up.

RELATED: Jax, Is That You? Columbus Zoo Names Newborn Vervet Monkey for the Vanderpump Rules Star

This sweet look at the inner workings of the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is just one of many surprises revealed in the new season of Secrets of the Zoo. Viewers can also expect to see a penguin with a bad hair day, an antsy alligator and more.

Season 2 of Secrets of the Zoo premieres on National Geographic at 9/8c on Sunday, June 2.