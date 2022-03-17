Colton Underwood Introduces New Rescue Dog Named Scout: 'Our Family Is Growing'

The reality star is already a pet parent to a German shepherd/husky/Labrador mix named Zooka, who he adopted in 2020

Colton Underwood is welcoming a new addition to his family.

The Bachelor alum, 30, shared a series of images on Instagram Thursday to introduce the canine, including a shot of himself holding the new dog and one of his fiancé Jordan C. Brown posing with the pup.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Our family is growing," he captioned the photos. "Instagram meet scout, scout meet instagram."

Underwood tagged the Instagram images with Scout's personal Instagram handle (@scoutbrownunderwood) and the handle for the Labelle Foundation, a Los Angeles animal rescue.

On Scout's social media account, the rescue dog adorably posted about his favorite activities with his new owners.

"Hi my name is scout and this is one of my dads," the pup's account shared alongside an image of the brown and white pooch with Brown. "He loves hand-feeding me, scratching my neck, and teaching me not to pee in the house."

Scout also revealed Underwood enjoys "sneaking me treats, throwing my toys & showing me off" in a separate post.

Underwood and Brown announced their engagement in February.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

"I'm extremely happy! 2021 was the most transformative year of my life," Underwood told PEOPLE at the time. "Starting 2022 off with my best friend, teammate, and now fiancé is something I never thought was going to be possible."

"The only time in my life I'm ok with wasting a bottle of champagne. I love you, babe," Brown wrote on Instagram, along with sharing a portrait of his new fiancé popping champagne.

The Beyond the Edge star is also a pet owner to a German shepherd/husky/Labrador mix named Zooka, who he adopted in April 2020.