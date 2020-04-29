"I know there's a lot of different things people call me right now but you can add foster fail to that to that list," Underwood shares with PEOPLE

Colton Underwood Adopts His Foster Dog Zooka: 'I'm So Happy That She Came Into My Life'

Along with girlfriend Cassie Randolph, Colton Underwood has another loving lady in his life.

On Tuesday, the former Bachelor star, 28, shared on Instagram that he has adopted Zooka, a German shepherd/husky/Lab mix that he was previously fostering amid the current novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Smiling happily alongside the adorable pup, Underwood commented, "This classy, charming and beautiful girl has a heart bigger than her paws (and those things are huge!) and she won me over."

"I know there's a lot of different things people call me right now but you can add foster fail to that list," Underwood shares with PEOPLE.

Underwood first revealed that he was fostering Zooka on Instagram last week when he shared a video of himself sitting joyfully beside her, alongside a slideshow of photographs.

"I thought I was getting a boy puppy, turns out that he is a she, therefore, Bazooka became just Zooka," he captioned the post.

And with the COVID-19 pandemic still an issue across the nation, Underwood is using this time at home to train and get to know the new member of his family better.

"She's got a great demeanor and she's very loving," he adds. "I have a little bit of extra time on my hands so I can really work with her. She's a great dog."

Underwood is a known dog lover to his fans and social media followers, having previously owned a dog, Sniper, who sadly passed away earlier this year in February.

The First Time: Finding Myself author shared the sad news with his followers on Instagram, posting an array of sweet photos with his dog as well as a heartfelt farewell.

"He was my boy, my buddy, and my best friend: I want to thank you for always being there for me," he wrote in the caption, "For getting me through some of the darkest times in my life. For always making me smile no matter what was going on in life."

"[Thank you] for finishing my leftovers. for taking the blame of so many farts when Cassie and I started dating," he joked. "For always looking at me with love in your eyes."

He concluded: "I love and miss you already buddy. I promise to be the man you think I am. everyday."