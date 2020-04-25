Colton Haynes Adopts a Cat — and Names It After a Famous Oscar Nominee

Image zoom Colton Haynes youtube

Colton Haynes adopted a cat this week, naming his new furry friend after a very famous actor.

The Arrow star, 31, shared on YouTube Friday that he has taken the plunge into pet parenthood and adopted a 2-year-old cat from Kitten Rescue in Los Angeles.

In the video, the actor explained that he has been wanting a pet for awhile, but a busy work schedule kept him from getting one.

"But as of now, there is nothing in the schedule," he said, referring to social distancing rules that are keeping him home in California during the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. "And I really think that this is the right time for me to do this."

"I basically wanted to find a cat that would just be like sitting on my shoulder all the time, and I think that I found the one," he said.

Haynes also found the perfect name for his new pet — and movie buffs will recognize the moniker to be inspired by a certain Oscar nominee.

"I've come up with a name, and I'm very excited about it," Haynes said in the YouTube video. "And his name is Timothée Chalameow."

"Isn't that clever? Not Timothée Chalamet, but Timothée Chalameow?" Haynes said with a laugh, referring to the Call Me By Your Name star. "I think it's funny, okay?"

Later in the video, Haynes shared some footage of the cat, who he nicknamed Timmy, hiding underneath his couch.

"This is my life now, you guys. Trying to win the affection of a cat," the Teen Wolf star said as Timmy looked into the camera. "I'm so excited. I was born to be a cat dad."

Haynes also shared a few photos with Timmy on Instagram, proudly announcing, "I’m finally a cat Daddy😻"

"Meet my whittle baby Timothee ChalaMeow 🤗🤗🤗" he wrote in the caption. "I’ve been thinking about adopting for a while & am so grateful for @kittenrescuela for bringing this sweetie into my life. He’s already annoyed with me cause I won’t leave him alone haha"